Magic's D.J. Augustin: Scores 23 points in loss
Augustin accumulated 23 points (7-11 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 6-7 FT), six assists, and three rebounds in 30 minutes during Wednesday's 106-93 loss to the Jazz.
Augustin was extremely efficient as a scorer, pouring in 20-plus points for the third time in his last eight appearances. He reached that threshold just once through the first 32 games this season, and it's clear the veteran point guard has been doing his best to pick up the slack in that department on a team that struggles offensively from time to time.
