Magic's D.J. Augustin: Scores 32 points in win over Bucks

Augustin scored 32 points (9-15 FG, 6-9 3Pt, 8-8 FT) to go along with four assists, three rebounds and two steals across 36 minutes during Wednesday's 126-117 win over the Bucks.

Augustin was on fire from deep in this one, connecting on 67 percent of his attempts from beyond the arc as he notched his highest scoring output since the 2014-15 campaign. The veteran guard has delivered the occasional eye-catching performance of late, but he'd scored 12 points or fewer in four of the previous five games and should see a dip in fantasy value once Aaron Gordon (head) and Evan Fournier (knee) return to action.