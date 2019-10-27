Magic's D.J. Augustin: Scores in double figures in loss

Augustin had 14 points (5-11 FG, 0-1 3PT, 4-4 FT), four assists and two rebounds during Orlando's 99-103 loss against Atlanta.

Augustin has started the season as the Magic starting point guard and has been serviceable thus far, dishing out nine assists while committing just one turnover in his first two games. He has scored at least nine points in every game while doing it so at an efficient rate, but his value isn't exactly tied to his scoring output. Orlando will face Toronto on the road next Monday.