Magic's D.J. Augustin: Shakes off hand injury
Augustin (finger) put up 13 points (5-9 FG, 3-5 3Pt), three rebounds and three assists in 24 minutes off the bench Sunday in the Magic's 125-121 loss to the Wizards.
Augustin dislocated a finger on his left hand at one point in the second quarter, but after a brief trip to the locker room, he received the green light to return to action. The injury didn't seem to impact him in any significant way, as he rolled to his sixth double-digit scoring outing in seven games while setting a new season high in three-point makes. Augustin has been a serviceable scorer for the Magic since moving to the bench Nov. 2, but he's unlikely to see his fantasy value improve with starting point guard Markelle Fultz only expected to see his role grow from hereon.
