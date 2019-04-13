Magic's D.J. Augustin: Sinks game winner in upset win

Augustin totaled 25 points (9-13 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 3-4 FT), six assists, two rebounds and a steal across 30 minutes in the Magic's win over the Raptors on Saturday.

Augustin produced a new playoff-high in points on Saturday, going off for 25 in the Magic's upset win in Toronto. He also nailed a go-ahead three-pointer with the game tied at 101 and only a few seconds left on the clock. The Magic got strong production from all of its starters, and continued play like this could make the Orlando-Toronto series interesting.