Magic's D.J. Augustin: Sitting out for rest Tuesday

Augustin will sit out Tuesday's preseason game against the Spurs for rest, Josh Robbins of the Orlando Sentinel reports.

Augustin drew the start at point guard on Monday against the Mavericks with Elfrid Payton sitting out for rest, but will take his turn on the sidelines, as the Magic attempt to keep their players fresh for the regular season. Augustin should be back in the lineup for Friday's preseason tilt with the Cavaliers, though he'll be stuck in a reserve role behind Payton.