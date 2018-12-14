Magic's D.J. Augustin: Solid complementary production

Augustin registered 15 points (4-8 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT), seven rebounds and two assists across 33 minutes in the Magic's 97-91 win over the Bulls in Mexico City on Thursday.

Augustin's offensive efforts were an effective supplement to those Nikola Vucevic's, who led all scorers with 26 points. The veteran point guard snapped a three-game streak of single-digit point tallies, with his second December effort of at least 60 percent shooting from three-point range significantly helping to prop up his final line. Augustin's scoreboard contributions remain hard to trust on a night-to-night basis, but his assist contributions help keep him a serviceable fantasy piece in deeper formats.