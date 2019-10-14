Magic's D.J. Augustin: Solid in preseason loss
Augustin supplied 10 points (2-5 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 5-6 FT), six assists, one rebound and one steal across 20 minutes during the Magic's 126-94 preseason loss to the 76ers on Sunday.
The veteran point guard was solid as a scorer and facilitator during his time on the floor as he preps for another season as the Magic's starting point guard. Augustin seemingly discovered a fountain of youth last season, suiting up for 81 games and posting his best scoring average (11.7) since the 2013-14 campaign. The 31-year-old dished out 5.3 assists as well while manning the point, his best showing in that category since back in the 2011-12 season with the Hornets. Augustin will look to carry over last season's career-high 47.0 field-goal percentage into the new campaign.
