Magic's D.J. Augustin: Solid numbers off bench

Augustin scored 12 points (4-13 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 3-3 FT) while adding eight assists, five rebounds and a steal in 27 minutes off the bench during Wednesday's 112-97 win over the 76ers.

While he's ceded the starting point guard spot to Markelle Fultz six games ago, Augustin is still playing the same number of minutes each night and running the show in the fourth quarter, so his production hasn't been affected. The veteran's fantasy utility is still restricted to deeper formats, however, and it might take a Fultz injury to get Augustin enough court time to be a factor in most leagues.