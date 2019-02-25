Magic's D.J. Augustin: Solid performance in win
Augustin finished with 12 points (5-6 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 0-2 FT), eight assists, five rebounds and a steal across 27 minutes in the Magic's win over the Raptors on Sunday.
Augustin was efficient shooting the ball in Sunday's win, and he facilitated well, handing out eight assists. Although Augustin is averaging 4.9 assists per game this season, he's upped that average to 6.7 over his last seven games, buoying his up-and-down scoring totals.
