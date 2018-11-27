Magic's D.J. Augustin: Solid work as facilitator in loss

Augustin netted nine points (3-10 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), nine assists, four rebounds and two steals across 29 minutes in the Magic's 116-110 loss to the Warriors on Monday.

The veteran point guard made up for a rocky shooting night by setting up his teammates for plenty of scoring opportunities. Augustin's nine-assist effort was his second straight and third overall of November, leading to a monthly average of 5.8 dimes. He's typically been solid on the scoring front as well and is averaging 10.3 points on 44.6 percent shooting (including 45.1 percent from three-point range) across his first 19 games.