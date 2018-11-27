Magic's D.J. Augustin: Solid work as facilitator in loss
Augustin netted nine points (3-10 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), nine assists, four rebounds and two steals across 29 minutes in the Magic's 116-110 loss to the Warriors on Monday.
The veteran point guard made up for a rocky shooting night by setting up his teammates for plenty of scoring opportunities. Augustin's nine-assist effort was his second straight and third overall of November, leading to a monthly average of 5.8 dimes. He's typically been solid on the scoring front as well and is averaging 10.3 points on 44.6 percent shooting (including 45.1 percent from three-point range) across his first 19 games.
More News
-
Magic's D.J. Augustin: Flirts with double-double Sunday•
-
Magic's D.J. Augustin: Drops season-high 22 points in win•
-
Magic's D.J. Augustin: Fills out stat sheet in win•
-
Magic's D.J. Augustin: Puts up 11 points in loss•
-
Magic's D.J. Augustin: Ekes out double-double in win over Celtics•
-
Magic's D.J. Augustin: Struggles in Friday's loss•
-
Week 7 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 7 and beyond.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 7 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 7 Preview: Beware of 3 on 2
Who should you start and sit for Week 7? The schedule, as usual, provides guidance.
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 7
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
Week 6 Waiver Wire
Brace for a busy Wednesday and Friday sandwiching an idle Thanksgiving.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 6 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country