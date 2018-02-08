Magic's D.J. Augustin: Starting at point guard Thursday
Augustin will start at point guard for Thursday's contest against the Hawks, Josh Robbins of the Orlando Sentinel reports.
With Elfrid Payton being shipped off to the Suns for a second-round pick, Augustin will presumably be the team's starting point guard for the remainder of the season, with Shelvin Mack seeing backup run. In games where Augustin has played at least 24 minutes, he averages 10.7 points, 4.1 assists, 2.3 rebounds and 1.1 steals per game.
More News
-
Magic's D.J. Augustin: Leads Magic bench with 16 on Monday•
-
Magic's D.J. Augustin: Scores 13 points in Tuesday's loss•
-
Magic's D.J. Augustin: Coming off bench Saturday•
-
Magic's D.J. Augustin: Starting at shooting guard Friday•
-
Magic's D.J. Augustin: Hands out seven assists Saturday•
-
Magic's D.J. Augustin: Questionable Saturday with quad injury•
-
Cavs shake up Fantasy landscape
Chris Towers breaks down the Fantasy implications of the Cavaliers' busy trade deadline da...
-
Trade Deadline Preview
With the trade deadline just hours away, let's take a look at the latest moves, and who might...
-
Waiver Wire: Deadline adds drama
The waiver wire offers add-able options if no championship talent, but Thursday's crucial trade...
-
Post-ASB breakout candidates
Looking for some buy-low opportunities? Check out these five players who could explode after...
-
Fantasy Hoops Injury Report
We've seen a bevy of big injuries to stars around the NBA in recent weeks. Jeff Stotts updates...
-
Stock Watch: Trending up & down
As we head into the second half of the season, it's time to take another look at the latest...