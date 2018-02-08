Magic's D.J. Augustin: Starting at point guard Thursday

Augustin will start at point guard for Thursday's contest against the Hawks, Josh Robbins of the Orlando Sentinel reports.

With Elfrid Payton being shipped off to the Suns for a second-round pick, Augustin will presumably be the team's starting point guard for the remainder of the season, with Shelvin Mack seeing backup run. In games where Augustin has played at least 24 minutes, he averages 10.7 points, 4.1 assists, 2.3 rebounds and 1.1 steals per game.