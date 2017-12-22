Magic's D.J. Augustin: Starting at shooting guard Friday
Augustin will draw the start at shooting guard for Friday's game against the Pelicans, Josh Robbins of the Orlando Sentinel reports.
The Magic continue to be derailed by injuries, with Frank Vogel often switching up his starting five to help compensate. Over the past three games, Augustin has posted 13.3 points across 28.7 minutes per game, so his role is unlikely to change much despite drawing the start.
