Magic's D.J. Augustin: Starting Sunday

Augustin (ankle) is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against Cleveland, Josh Robbins of The Athletic reports.

Augustin was listed as a game-time decision for Sunday's clash due to a right ankle sprain, but it appears he's good to go. He's averaging 11.2 points, 3.4 rebounds and 5.2 assists over his previous five contests.

More News
Our Latest Stories