Magic's D.J. Augustin: Starting Wednesday

Augustin (ankle) will start as expected Wednesday against the Bulls, John Denton of OrlandoMagic.com reports.

Augustin missed Monday's matchup against the Hornets due to a right ankle injury, but he's feeling better after some time off and will resume his starting role. During the month of December, he averaged 13.2 points, 3.9 assists and 2.0 rebounds across 29.8 minutes.