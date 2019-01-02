Magic's D.J. Augustin: Starting Wednesday
Augustin (ankle) will start as expected Wednesday against the Bulls, John Denton of OrlandoMagic.com reports.
Augustin missed Monday's matchup against the Hornets due to a right ankle injury, but he's feeling better after some time off and will resume his starting role. During the month of December, he averaged 13.2 points, 3.9 assists and 2.0 rebounds across 29.8 minutes.
More News
-
Magic's D.J. Augustin: Available to play Wednesday•
-
Magic's D.J. Augustin: Ruled out Monday•
-
Magic's D.J. Augustin: Questionable Monday vs. Hornets•
-
Magic's D.J. Augustin: Picks up ankle injury•
-
Magic's D.J. Augustin: Supplies 17 points Friday•
-
Magic's D.J. Augustin: Leads team with 27 points•
-
Week 12 Waiver Wire
Who should you add for Week 12 and beyond? We break down the biggest names right here.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 12 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 12 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Dive into the Week 12 schedule with recommendations to start and sit for each position.
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 11
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 11 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 11 and beyond.
-
Week 11 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With most teams in the league set to play three games, who should you be relying on in Week...