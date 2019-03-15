Magic's D.J. Augustin: Stays hot

Augustin recorded 20 points (7-11 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 5-5 FT), three rebounds, seven assists and two steals over 26 minutes Thursday against Cleveland.

Augustin served as one of Orlando's leading contributors on the offensive end of the court in a 120-91 victory. The 31-year-old has scored 11 or more points in four of his previous five matchups and is averaging 13.0 points, 5.4 assists, 2.2 rebounds and 1.2 steals during that stretch.