Magic's D.J. Augustin: Stays hot

Augustin recorded 20 points (7-11 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 5-5 FT), three rebounds, seven assists and two steals over 26 minutes Thursday against Cleveland.

Augustin served as one of Orlando's leading contributors on the offensive end of the court in a 120-91 victory. The 31-year-old has scored 11 or more points in four of his previous five matchups and is averaging 13.0 points, 5.4 assists, 2.2 rebounds and 1.2 steals during that stretch.

More News
Our Latest Stories