Magic's D.J. Augustin: Stays hot
Augustin recorded 20 points (7-11 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 5-5 FT), three rebounds, seven assists and two steals over 26 minutes Thursday against Cleveland.
Augustin served as one of Orlando's leading contributors on the offensive end of the court in a 120-91 victory. The 31-year-old has scored 11 or more points in four of his previous five matchups and is averaging 13.0 points, 5.4 assists, 2.2 rebounds and 1.2 steals during that stretch.
More News
-
Week 22 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 22 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Fantasy basketball, Week 22 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 22 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 21 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 21 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.