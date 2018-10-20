Magic's D.J. Augustin: Struggles in Friday's loss

Augustin had two points (1-5 FG, 0-2 3Pt), two assists, and one rebound in 21 minutes during Friday's 120-88 loss to the Hornets.

Augustin was quiet but not awful in the season opener, finishing with 11 points (on four-of-10 from the field), two dimes, one board, and one steal in 22 minutes as the Magic beat the Heat. Despite this dreadful performance, Augustin will likely maintain a decent role all year barring a trade that nets a better point guard or a breakout from one of the younger guards. Nevertheless, Augustin's floor is obviously very low and his ceiling isn't all that high, so he's best reserved for use in deep leagues.