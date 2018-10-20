Magic's D.J. Augustin: Struggles in Friday's loss
Augustin had two points (1-5 FG, 0-2 3Pt), two assists, and one rebound in 21 minutes during Friday's 120-88 loss to the Hornets.
Augustin was quiet but not awful in the season opener, finishing with 11 points (on four-of-10 from the field), two dimes, one board, and one steal in 22 minutes as the Magic beat the Heat. Despite this dreadful performance, Augustin will likely maintain a decent role all year barring a trade that nets a better point guard or a breakout from one of the younger guards. Nevertheless, Augustin's floor is obviously very low and his ceiling isn't all that high, so he's best reserved for use in deep leagues.
More News
-
Magic's D.J. Augustin: Career high shooting percentage•
-
Magic's D.J. Augustin: Will see reduced minutes during finale•
-
Magic's D.J. Augustin: Leads team in scoring versus Hornets•
-
Magic's D.J. Augustin: Leads team with 20 points Sunday•
-
Magic's D.J. Augustin: Rebound short of first career triple-double•
-
Magic's D.J. Augustin: Scores 32 points in win over Bucks•
-
Fantasy Hoops Week 2 Preview
Take a look at the schedule for Week 2 of the Fantasy hoops season, and see who should be in...
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 2
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
2018 Fantasy basketball: Best sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
NBA: Biggest 2018-19 Fantasy breakouts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Sleepers, Breakouts, Busts
Chris Towers goes through every team to identify one key player you need to know about before...
-
H2H points mock draft
The 2018-19 season only a week from tipping off, we do a mock draft to help you get ready to...