Magic's D.J. Augustin: Struggles in Monday's loss
Augustin scored five points (1-6 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT) while adding three assists and two rebounds in 22 minutes during Monday's 105-101 loss to the Bulls.
Shelvin Mack saw more court time than Augustin for the second straight game, although neither point guard did much with their opportunity Monday. The position remains in flux since the Elfrid Payton trade, and while Augustin continues to get the starting assignment, his fantasy value will be shaky if his minutes remain stuck in the low 20s.
More News
-
Magic's D.J. Augustin: Nearly double-doubles in start•
-
Magic's D.J. Augustin: Starting at point guard Thursday•
-
Magic's D.J. Augustin: Leads Magic bench with 16 on Monday•
-
Magic's D.J. Augustin: Scores 13 points in Tuesday's loss•
-
Magic's D.J. Augustin: Coming off bench Saturday•
-
Magic's D.J. Augustin: Starting at shooting guard Friday•
-
Waiver Wire: Trade rush potential
The trade deadline was unpredictable, and so was the impact it would have on Fantasy. That...
-
Trade deadline wrapup
Trying to make sense of the NBA trade deadline? We've got the lowdown on every move that went...
-
Cavs shake up Fantasy landscape
Chris Towers breaks down the Fantasy implications of the Cavaliers' busy trade deadline da...
-
Trade Deadline Preview
With the trade deadline just hours away, let's take a look at the latest moves, and who might...
-
Waiver Wire: Deadline adds drama
The waiver wire offers add-able options if no championship talent, but Thursday's crucial trade...
-
Post-ASB breakout candidates
Looking for some buy-low opportunities? Check out these five players who could explode after...