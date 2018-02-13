Magic's D.J. Augustin: Struggles in Monday's loss

Augustin scored five points (1-6 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT) while adding three assists and two rebounds in 22 minutes during Monday's 105-101 loss to the Bulls.

Shelvin Mack saw more court time than Augustin for the second straight game, although neither point guard did much with their opportunity Monday. The position remains in flux since the Elfrid Payton trade, and while Augustin continues to get the starting assignment, his fantasy value will be shaky if his minutes remain stuck in the low 20s.