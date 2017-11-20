Magic's D.J. Augustin: Struggles in return Saturday

Augustin (hamstring) returned from a seven-game absence to play 17 minutes in Saturday's 125-85 loss to the Jazz. He failed to score a point (0-3 FG, 0-1 3Pt) and added one rebound and one assist while turning the ball over twice.

Per Josh Robbins of the Orlando Sentinel, Augustin said after the contest that he's still working his way back into playing shape following the two-and-a-half-week layoff due to the left hamstring strain, which may explain the veteran's poor showing in his first game back. Augustin had previously hit double figures in the scoring column in three of the Magic's first four games, but he benefited from upticks in playing time in those contests with starting point guard Elfrid Payton missing two of those contests due to an injury of his own. With Payton having returned to action Nov. 8 and taken back control of the starting role, Augustin likely won't be in line for a dramatic boost in minutes from the 17 he received Saturday.