Magic's D.J. Augustin: Supplies 17 points Friday

Augustin registered 17 points (5-7 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 5-5 FT), six assists and one rebound across 25 minutes in Friday's 116-87 win over the Raptors.

Augustin continues to be a consistent source of points and rebounds in the backcourt of this offense. His role is made much easier by the post presence Nikola Vucevic provides for the Magic, as Augustin can take a backseat scoring to focus on passing in the offense and locking up the opposing point guard.