Magic's D.J. Augustin: Takes part in practice
Coach Steve Clifford said that Augustin (knee) was able to go through portions of Sunday's practice, John Denton of OrlandoMagic.com reports.
While Clifford wouldn't disclose the extent of Augustin's activity, the veteran point guard's presence on the court suggests he won't be in store for a long-term absence. For now, Augustin can be viewed as questionable for Monday's game in Sacramento, with an update on his status to arrive after the Magic's morning shootaround earlier that day.
