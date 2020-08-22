Augustin recorded 24 points (8-13 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 4-4 FT), six assists and three rebounds across 26 minutes during Saturday's Game 3 121-107 loss to the Bucks.
Augustin led the team in scoring, but his impressive effort wasn't enough to drive the team to victory. It was only the third time this season the veteran has racked up at least 20 points and five assists.
