Magic's D.J. Augustin: Tepid stat line in return

Augustin (knee) played 25 minutes Monday in the Magic's 114-112 win over the Kings, supplying six points (2-7 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds and one assist.

Back in action after a one-game absence, Augustin immediately reclaimed his usual role as the Magic's first guard off the bench. The veteran has fairly limited fantasy upside in his second-unit role, but before sitting out the Dec. 10 loss to the Suns, Augustin had at least put himself on the radar in 12-team leagues with averages of 14.6 points, 5.7 assists, 2.4 rebounds and 1.6 three-pointers in 27.4 minutes over the preceding six games. It may be worthwhile to monitor his performances over the next couple of games to see if he can rediscover that pre-injury form.