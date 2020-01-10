Play

Magic's D.J. Augustin: Unavailable Friday

Augustin (knee) was downgraded to out for Friday's game against the Suns.

Augustin was originally considered doubtful due to the left knee bruise, but the injury apparently didn't illustrate any improvement Friday. According to Roy Parry of the Orlando Sentinel, Josh Magette will operate as Orlando's backup point guard behind Markelle Fultz.

