Magic's D.J. Augustin: Unlikely for Wednesday
Augustin is doubtful for Wednesday's game against the Lakers, Josh Robbins of The Athletic reports.
Augustin reportedly aggravated his knee injury during Monday night's matchup against the Kings, and he's being considered doubtful heading into Wednesday. Michael Carter-Williams (shoulder) could pick up extra minutes off the bench if he's cleared to play.
