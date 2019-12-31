Magic's D.J. Augustin: Well-rounded line in 29 minutes

Augustin supplied 17 points (4-9 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 8-9 FT), six assists, five rebounds and one steal in 29 minutes during Monday's 101-93 loss to the Hawks.

Augustin filled up the box score, contributing across multiple categories while bolstering his scoring total by earning a bunch of trips to the charity stripe. Markelle Fultz may have seized the starting point guard gig but Augustin still provides a steady hand, plus he's a much more reliable threat as a perimeter shooter.