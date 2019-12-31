Magic's D.J. Augustin: Well-rounded line in 29 minutes
Augustin supplied 17 points (4-9 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 8-9 FT), six assists, five rebounds and one steal in 29 minutes during Monday's 101-93 loss to the Hawks.
Augustin filled up the box score, contributing across multiple categories while bolstering his scoring total by earning a bunch of trips to the charity stripe. Markelle Fultz may have seized the starting point guard gig but Augustin still provides a steady hand, plus he's a much more reliable threat as a perimeter shooter.
More News
-
Magic's D.J. Augustin: Scores 18 points off bench•
-
Magic's D.J. Augustin: Impresses off bench•
-
Magic's D.J. Augustin: Posts 17 points, eight dimes•
-
Magic's D.J. Augustin: Joins starting five•
-
Magic's D.J. Augustin: Bounces back with 24 points•
-
Magic's D.J. Augustin: Just misses double-double off bench•
-
Top waiver adds for Week 11
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 11.
-
Week 11 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Wizards...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 10
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 10.
-
Week 10 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where four teams...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...