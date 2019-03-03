Magic's D.J. Augustin: Will be game-time decision Sunday
Augustin (ankle) will be a game-time decision for Sunday's game against the Cavaliers, Josh Robbins of The Athletic reports.
Augustin suffered a sprained right ankle Saturday night. It looks like Augustin wants to go through pregame warm-ups and see how the ankle holds up. A final call on his status will come out closer to tip-off. If he's unable to play, Jerian Grant would likely see an increased role.
