Magic's D.J. Augustin: Will be game-time decision Sunday

Augustin (ankle) will be a game-time decision for Sunday's game against the Cavaliers, Josh Robbins of The Athletic reports.

Augustin suffered a sprained right ankle Saturday night. It looks like Augustin wants to go through pregame warm-ups and see how the ankle holds up. A final call on his status will come out closer to tip-off. If he's unable to play, Jerian Grant would likely see an increased role.