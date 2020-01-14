Play

Magic's D.J. Augustin: Will play Monday

Augustin (knee) will be available for Monday's game against Sacramento, John Denton of OrlandoMagic.com reports.

Augustin was questionable with a bruised left knee, but he'll be ready to take the court Monday evening. He figures to come off the bench as he has for the majority of the 2019-20 campaign.

