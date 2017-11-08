Magic's D.J. Augustin: Will remain out Wednesday vs. Knicks
Augustin (hamstring) will remain out for Wednesday's game against the Knicks, Josh Robbins of the Orlando Sentinel reports.
Augustin remains without any sort of timetable for a return, as he continues to work back from what was originally listed as a mild-to-moderate hamstring strain. Elfrid Payton (hamstring) is nearing a return and is questionable for Wednesday's contest, but if he also ends up sitting out, look for Jonathon Simmons to get extended run at point guard, while Shelvin Mack would see a larger workload as well.
More News
-
Magic's D.J. Augustin: Dealing with mild-to-moderate hamstring strain•
-
Magic's D.J. Augustin: Out Friday vs. Bulls•
-
Magic's D.J. Augustin: Exits Wednesday's game with hamstring strain•
-
Magic's D.J. Augustin: Posts double-double in Saturday's start•
-
Magic's D.J. Augustin: Picks up start vs. Cavs•
-
Magic's D.J. Augustin: Sitting out for rest Tuesday•
-
Trade analysis: Bledsoe finds a home
The Suns finally moved on from Eric Bledsoe, sending him to the Bucks for center Greg Monr...
-
Waiver wire: Don't miss Mitchell
He missed out on Donovan Mitchell last week, but Alex Rikleen isn't about to repeat that with...
-
Week 4 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.
-
Sell-high: Klay losing value?
Looking to make a trade? Here are some players to consider moving while their value is hig...
-
Early-season rookie watch
This could be one of the best rookie classes in years. We catch up with the talented youngsters...
-
Waiver Wire: Filling Fultz void
Two full weeks of action have created new options for Fantasy owners, including the 76ers point...