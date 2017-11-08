Magic's D.J. Augustin: Will remain out Wednesday vs. Knicks

Augustin (hamstring) will remain out for Wednesday's game against the Knicks, Josh Robbins of the Orlando Sentinel reports.

Augustin remains without any sort of timetable for a return, as he continues to work back from what was originally listed as a mild-to-moderate hamstring strain. Elfrid Payton (hamstring) is nearing a return and is questionable for Wednesday's contest, but if he also ends up sitting out, look for Jonathon Simmons to get extended run at point guard, while Shelvin Mack would see a larger workload as well.