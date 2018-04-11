Magic's D.J. Augustin: Will see reduced minutes during finale
Augustin will be under a minutes limit for Wednesday's season finale against Washington, Josh Robbins of the Orlando Sentinel reports.
Coach Frank Vogel will opt not to play the veteran point guard "big minutes", limiting Augustin's potential for injury in a meaningless game. As a result, Shelvin Mack and Rodney Purvis could see extra run.
