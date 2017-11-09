Magic's D.J. Augustin: Will sit out four-game road trip

Augustin (hamstring) is not expected to play during the team's upcoming four-game road trip, Josh Robbins of the Orlando Sentinel reports. "I don't anticipate that [D.J. can play on the trip]," coach Frank Vogel said. "He's really just in the mindset that he's going to continue to try to improve and see how he responds from treatment."

Augustin originally suffered a mild-to-moderate hamstring strain on Nov. 1 against Memphis and while he's had a full week of rest and recovery, he's still dealing with some discomfort. Look for Augustin to miss the next four games while undergoing additional treatment, which would make his next opportunity to return a Nov. 18 matchup against Utah. Elfrid Payton returned from a hamstring injury of his own on Wednesday, posting 11 points, six rebounds, 11 assists and two steals across 29 minutes. He should continue to get the bulk of the point guard workload moving forward, with Shelvin Mack and Jonathon Simmons filling Augustin's minutes off the bench.