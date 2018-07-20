Magic's Dakari Johnson: Dealt to Orlando
Johnson was traded to the Magic on Friday in exchange for Rodney Purvis, Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports reports.
With both Steven Adams and Nerlens Noel in the fold for OKC, Johnson was unlikely to see significant run anytime soon. Though now behind the likes of Nikola Vucevic, Mo Bamba and possibly Khem Birch, Orlando's status as a rebuilding team gives Johnson greater potential for playing time. He was a force in the G-League last season in 10 games for the Oklahoma City Blue, averaging 23.3 points, 10.0 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.2 blocks while shooting 58.4 percent from the field.
