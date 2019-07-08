Magic's DaQuan Jeffries: Scores 13 points in Sunday's loss

Jeffries contributed 13 points (4-9 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 2-3 FT), five rebounds, two assists, and one block in 32 minutes during Sunday's 84-79 loss to the Nuggets.

Jeffries matched Erik McCree for the team high in minutes and was among the more aggressive players overall. That showed itself in ways both positive and negative, from his quality outside shooting to his four turnovers. However, Jeffries will have every opportunity to prove himself worthy of a roster spot going forward.