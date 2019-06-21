Magic's DaQuan Jeffries: Signs with Orlando

Jeffries signed an contract with the Magic on Friday as an undrafted free agent, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Jeffries, a 6-foot-5 swingman, left for the NBA after a season at Tulsa where he averaged a career-high 13.0 points per game while shooting 36.6 percent from behind the arc. He will likely spend training camp with the Magic with the hopes of cracking the final roster.

