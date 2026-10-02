Bane feels confident entering his second year with the Magic, Philip Rossman-Reish of Orlando Magic Daily reports.

Bane navigated an entirely new team and coach a season ago after being traded from Memphis to Orlando in June of 2025. However, that won't be the case entering the 2026-27 campaign. Bane has voiced his confidence in the team and staff around him, and he's also been impressed with one of his new teammates, Nikola Vucevic, stating that Vucevic has a serious approach and makes it clear that he's in Orlando to win, per Jason Beede of the Orlando Sentinel. Bane averaged 20.1 points while shooting 48.3 percent from the field over 82 regular-season appearances a year ago, and he'll have a good chance to inflict more damage on the offensive end heading into the new season.