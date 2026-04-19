Magic's Desmond Bane: Dealing with illness, expected to play
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Bane did not participate in morning shootaround due to an illness but is expected to play against the Pistons in Game 1 on Sunday, Jason Beede of the Orlando Sentinel reports.
While the expectation is that Bane suits up for Game 1, a lot can change up until the 6:30 p.m. ET tipoff, so his status will need to be monitored closely. In the vent that Bane does not play or is limited by his ailment, Anthony Black and Jevon Carter would be poised to take on larger roles against Detroit.
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