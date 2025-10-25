Bane posted 15 points (5-14 FG, 1-8 3Pt, 4-5 FT), seven rebounds and five assists across 33 minutes in Friday's 111-107 loss to Atlanta.

Bane did not shoot well from beyond the arc Friday, but was able to provide value in the rebounds and assists categories. With Jalen Suggs (knee) doubtful to play in the second leg of a back-to-back, Bane may be tasked with more playmaking responsibilities as the Magic take on the Bulls on Saturday.