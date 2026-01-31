Bane posted 32 points (11-15 FG, 7-10 3Pt, 3-3 FT), two assists and one rebound over 36 minutes during Orlando's 130-120 win over Toronto on Friday.

Bane couldn't be stopped from beyond the arc Friday, and he propelled the Magic to a come-from-behind victory with 16 points in the fourth quarter while connecting on all six of his field-goal attempts in the frame (including 4-for-4 from downtown). It was the sixth time in Bane's six-year NBA career that he connected on at least seven triples in a game, and he was one shy of matching his career best that he set in October 2022 as a member of the Grizzlies. Bane has averaged 23.0 points, 3.0 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 3.6 threes and 1.0 steals over 36.4 minutes per game across his last five outings.