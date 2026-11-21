Bane contributed 21 points (7-17 FG, 7-13 3Pt), two rebounds, three assists, one block and five steals over 31 minutes during Friday's 113-111 win over the Nets.

Bane was locked in from the jump, converting his first three attempts from beyond the arc, and this was his second game this season with seven triples. He's been hot in November, flirting with top-30 value behind averages of 19.4 points, 4.2 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 4.9 triples and 1.4 steals per game on 47.3 percent shooting from the field and 81.8 percent at the line.