Bane notched 15 points (6-15 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds, six assists and two steals over 29 minutes during Tuesday's 144-103 win over Philadelphia.

Bane, along with the other starters, was pulled early due to the blowout nature of the game, but not before he dropped 15 points and dished out six assists. With star Paolo Banchero (groin) still sidelinde, Bane will be asked to shoulder a lot of the offensive production until the former returns.