Magic's Desmond Bane: Drops 27 points in win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Bane notched 27 points (8-16 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 8-8 FT), five assists, three rebounds and one steal over 32 minutes during Saturday's 133-121 win over the Knicks.
Following a lackluster five-game stretch in which he averaged just 10.8 points per contest, Bane recorded his seventh consecutive game scoring in double figures. He finished as Orlando's second-leading scorer and was one of two Magic players to dish out at least five assists. While he hasn't been extremely efficient of late, the 27-year-old swingman has scored at least 23 points in three of his last four outings.
