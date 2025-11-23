Bane notched 27 points (8-16 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 8-8 FT), five assists, three rebounds and one steal over 32 minutes during Saturday's 133-121 win over the Knicks.

Following a lackluster five-game stretch in which he averaged just 10.8 points per contest, Bane recorded his seventh consecutive game scoring in double figures. He finished as Orlando's second-leading scorer and was one of two Magic players to dish out at least five assists. While he hasn't been extremely efficient of late, the 27-year-old swingman has scored at least 23 points in three of his last four outings.