Bane posted 37 points (14-24 FG, 6-9 3Pt, 3-3 FT), six rebounds, five assists and one steal over 38 minutes during the Magic's 117-108 win over the Knicks during Tuesday's NBA Cup quarterfinals matchup.

Bane and the Magic got off to a slow start to Tuesday's NBA Cup clash, but the sixth-year guard proceeded to score in double digits in each of the final three quarters of the game, including 15 points in the fourth, to help punch a ticket to the NBA Cup semifinals Saturday. Bane has scored exactly 37 points in three of his last six games, and he has opened his first year in Orlando averaging 19.0 points, 4.5 assists, 4.4 rebounds, 1.8 threes and 0.8 steals over 33.2 minutes per game.