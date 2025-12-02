Bane ended with 37 points (12-17 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 10-10 FT), six rebounds, five assists and one steal in 34 minutes during Monday's 125-120 victory over Chicago.

Bane has had a blistering hand over the past two games, going 25-for-42 from the field while amassing 74 total points. The Magic have now won three in a row and six of their past seven games, and Bane is a big reason why they've managed to stay afloat despite not having Paolo Banchero (groin). Orlando will seek its fourth straight victory Wednesday against the Spurs.