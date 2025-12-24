Bane notched 23 points (6-15 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 7-7 FT), four rebounds, five assists, three blocks and three steals in 36 minutes during Tuesday's 110-106 win over the Trail Blazers.

Bane added three blocks and three steals to a productive offensive result in Tuesday's win. He was especially effective in the closing minutes, swatting a key shot as the Trail Blazers tried to hold onto a slim lead. Bane got the help he needed from the rest of the squad after an uninspired loss Monday night to the Warriors. With two of the year's final four games against the Pacers and Hornets, Bane should be able to finish 2025 strong against a couple of weak opponents.