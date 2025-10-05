Magic's Desmond Bane: Fills box score in Orlando debut
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Bane logged nine points (3-7 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds and three assists over 13 minutes during the Magic's 126-118 preseason win over the Heat on Saturday.
Bane made the most of his limited playing time Saturday and finished tied with Alex Morales for most dimes on the team. Bane spent the first five seasons of his NBA career with the Grizzlies but will don a Magic jersey for the 2025-26 campaign after being traded my Memphis to Orlando in mid-June. Bane finished the 2024-25 regular season averaging 19.2 points, 6.1 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 1.2 steals over 32 minutes per game.
