Bane accumulated five points (2-11 FG, 1-9 3Pt), two rebounds and one steal in 27 minutes before fouling out of Friday's 115-93 loss to Minnesota.

It was a night to forget for Bane, fouling out in 27 minutes, while also shooting a woeful 2-of-11 from the floor. Nothing went right for Bane in this one, and to be fair, he wasn't alone when it came to poor performances. After a slow start to the season, things don't get any easier for Bane. Orlando's next four games are against New York, Toronto and Boston, all of which will be sure to try and limit Bane with tenacious defense.