Bane fouled out of Monday's 136-124 loss to the 76ers, finishing with 24 points (10-17 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds and one assist over 34 minutes.

Bane fouled out for the first time in two years Monday, and he definitely picked up some frustration fouls along the way, as he was perturbed by Tyrese Maxey getting the better of him all game long. He also struggled from distance, which has been a team-wide trend for Orlando over the past two, with the Magic converting just 22.4 percent of their three-point looks. They'll simply need to be better Wednesday against the Pistons if they hope to snap the losing streak.