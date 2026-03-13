Magic's Desmond Bane: Goes for 22 points in OT win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Bane finished with 22 points (7-14 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 6-6 FT), one rebound, six assists and three steals over 42 minutes during Thursday's 136-131 overtime victory over the Wizards.
Bane was unable to repeat the 35-point performance he delivered in the win over the Cavaliers on the first leg of the back-to-back set, but the sharpshooting forward remains a valuable scoring weapon for the Magic as part of a group of secondary threats behind Paolo Banchero. Bane has scored at least 20 points in four of his last six outings, averaging 24.0 points, 4.2 rebounds and 5.3 rebounds per game while shooting 37.5 percent from the floor in that span.
More News
-
Magic's Desmond Bane: Scores game-high 35 points in win•
-
Magic's Desmond Bane: Pours in team-high 30 in win•
-
Magic's Desmond Bane: Puts up 25 against Washington•
-
Magic's Desmond Bane: Big scoring night not enough•
-
Magic's Desmond Bane: Hits for 22 against Lakers•
-
Magic's Desmond Bane: Drops 36 in win•