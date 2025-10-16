default-cbs-image
Bane (rest) will be available for Thursday's preseason game against the Pelicans, Cody Taylor of USA Today reports.

Head coach Jamahl Mosley did not reveal his plans for Thursday's rotation, to be clear, but he doesn't anticipate anyone sitting out for rest purposes. Bane is still searching for his rhythm with his new team, as he's shooting 38.5 percent from the field through two exhibitions.

