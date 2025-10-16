Magic's Desmond Bane: Good to go Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Bane (rest) will be available for Thursday's preseason game against the Pelicans, Cody Taylor of USA Today reports.
Head coach Jamahl Mosley did not reveal his plans for Thursday's rotation, to be clear, but he doesn't anticipate anyone sitting out for rest purposes. Bane is still searching for his rhythm with his new team, as he's shooting 38.5 percent from the field through two exhibitions.
More News
-
Magic's Desmond Bane: Won't play Sunday•
-
Magic's Desmond Bane: Fills box score in Orlando debut•
-
Magic's Desmond Bane: Traded to Orlando•
-
Grizzlies' Desmond Bane: Strikes for 23 in Saturday's loss•
-
Grizzlies' Desmond Bane: Struggles offensively in loss•
-
Grizzlies' Desmond Bane: Double-double in Game 2•