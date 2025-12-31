Bane (back) is available for Wednesday's game against the Pacers, Jason Beede of the Orlando Sentinel reports.

Bane dealt with back spasms in Monday's loss to Toronto and was deemed questionable for Wednesday's contest. However, the 27-year-old swingman will shed that tag and keep his record of perfect attendance alive. The sixth-year pro has averaged 20.0 points, 5.0 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 1.4 blocks in 34.0 minutes per tilt across his last five games.